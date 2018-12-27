KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen residents ran into issues trying to make online payments to the city Thursday, according to City officials.

The problems were a result of the City of Killeen's internet provider, CenturyLink, experiencing a mass system outage that affected customers nationwide.

The outages seemed to start Thursday morning.

According to CenturyLink's outage tracker, the number of reported outages jumped from around 150 at 6 a.m. to over 2,600 by 10 a.m

The City of Killeen wrote in a Facebook post anyone experiencing issues with online payments would have to wait and try again later.

A CenturyLink representative said the outage could last anywhere from 24 to 48 hours.

