KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen residents ran into issues trying to make online payments to the city Thursday, according to City officials.

A customer service representative with the City of Killeen said the City's internet services were working again Friday morning.

The problems were a result of the City of Killeen's internet provider, CenturyLink, experiencing a mass system outage that affected customers nationwide.

The outages seemed to start Thursday morning.

According to CenturyLink's outage tracker, the number of reported outages jumped from about 150 at 6 a.m. to over 3,300 around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The company tweeted Thursday night, estimating that the services would be restored around 2 a.m. Friday.

CenturyLink engineers have identified a network element that was impacting customer services and are addressing the issue in order to fully restore services. We estimate services will be fully restored within 4 hours. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused our customers. — CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) December 28, 2018

At 2 a.m., there were still about 400 outages.

The account sent another at 9:45 Friday morning explaining the issues were still unresolved. The outage tracker showed the number of reports had jumped to about 1,000 by that time.

We are seeing good progress, but our service restoration work is not complete. Our teams are continuing their efforts to resolve these issues and we will continue to provide updates throughout the day. — CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) December 28, 2018

By 11 a.m. Friday, the outage map showed reports of minor outages in Waco and Temple as well as major outages in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and across the country.

