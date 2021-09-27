The City of Killeen issues boil water notice

The notice was issued for properties located at 6101-6701 South Fort Hood Road

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen issued a boil water notice after a water line was hit Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Officials say the notice was issued for properties located at 6101-6701 South Fort Hood Road.

"A contractor working in the area hit a water line causing a break in the line," said city officials. "Water crews will need to isolate the water line for repairs. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored."

Officials say water samples will be take on Sept. 29 and results will be known within 24 to 48 hours.

The city recommends that until water samples confirm that the water is not contaminated, residents should boil all water before it is consumed.

According to TECQ, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.