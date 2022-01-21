City of Killeen opens warming shelter to combat cold temps

The city said it partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to have the Moss Rose Center, 1103 E. Ave. E., open Friday night and Saturday night.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announced Friday that it will be providing a warming center for those who need to shelter from the cold this weekend.

The city said it partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to have the Moss Rose Center, 1103 E. Ave. E., open Friday night and Saturday night.

Dinner will be provided at the shelter at 6 p.m., but the city said it will not be providing beds or bedding material like other full sheltering services.

The shelter is set up to help provide temporary relief from the cold. People who are using this service will have to be out by 6 a.m. the next morning on both days, the city said.

If no one is using the warming center, it will be closed each night by 11:30 p.m., the city said.

Temperatures are expected to reach a low of 23 Friday night with wind chill values in the teens, according to the 6 News weather team.