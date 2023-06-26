Killeen: Moss Rose Center and Friends in Crisis Shelter open as cooling centers

As Central Texas experiences extreme temperatures, facilities open up to accommodate anyone in need.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announced a partnership with two community organizations who will use their facilities as cooling centers during intense heat on Monday, June 26.

These cooling centers will offer an air-conditioned environment, water and more to those in need.

The Moss Rose Center located at 1103 East Avenue E will be open from Tuesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

The Friends in Crisis Shelter located at 412 East Sprott Street is open daily already, but will start letting anyone in need in when temperatures reach triple digits. During these days, the shelter will open at 1 p.m. and remain open through the night, only closing after breakfast to deep clean.

In addition to these shelters, some city owned properties are also always open to the public if anyone needs a place to cool off during business hours. Those properties include City Hall, the Recreation Center, Police Headquarters, libraries and more.

If you are interested in donating water, you can drop it off at any city fire station and inform them that it is for these cooling centers.

To learn more, visit here.