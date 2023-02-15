City of Killeen provides updates on several park improvements

The city's Parks Master Plan is designed to bring in new amenities, make improvements and replace unwanted items.

KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen has provided an update on a multitude of improvements being made on different parks around the city, construction for most began in January, 2023.

These improvements being made are all a part of the Parks Master Plan, which is set to restore current parks and build new ones around the city.

The city says construction of the new Conder Skatepark is well on it's way to finishing up in March. The plan for the park also includes restrooms, drinking fountains, new lights, a walking trail and much more.

At Stewart Park, a new playground and multi-use field has been put in, shaded seating areas and a new walking trail are said to be added soon.

Phyllis Park has opened its basketball court following it being resurfaced, a walking trail is also in the park's near future.

Lastly, Heritage Oaks Park has added concrete tee pads on its disc golf course, answering the top requested improvement from the city's Frisbee Golf Survey.

To view the city's entire Parks Master Plan, visit here.