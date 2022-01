City of Killeen Public Works announces several road closures for Jan. 24

This is part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in northeast Killeen, according to Public Works.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Video: The video above and below are of Killeen's Citizen's Police Academy. A current video will be uploaded in the future.

The City of Killeen's Department of Public Works announces several road closures for next week. This is part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in northeast Killeen, according to Public Works.

The following roads will be closed starting Jan. 24 through Jan. 28 :

US Grant Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive

Robert E. Lee Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive

Nimitz Drive, from Lake Road to Shoemaker Drive

Eisenhower Drive, from Willowbend Drive to General Drive

Ruiz Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive

Sherman Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive

Shoemaker Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Sherman Drive

Kirk Avenue, from Willow Bend Drive to Sierra Drive

Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive

Purser Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive

Savage Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive

Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive

Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive

Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive

Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court

Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court

Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive

Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive

Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive

The full project is scheduled to be completed around the end of this month, the city says. As usual Public Works reminds its residents to abide by the rules of the road.