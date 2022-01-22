City of Killeen Public Works announces several road closures for Jan. 24

WACO, Texas — Editor's Video: The video above and below are of Killeen's Citizen's Police Academy. A current video will be uploaded in the future.
The City of Killeen's Department of Public Works announces several road closures for next week. This is part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in northeast Killeen, according to Public Works.
The following roads will be closed starting Jan. 24 through Jan. 28 :
- US Grant Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive
- Robert E. Lee Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive
- Nimitz Drive, from Lake Road to Shoemaker Drive
- Eisenhower Drive, from Willowbend Drive to General Drive
- Ruiz Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive
- Sherman Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive
- Shoemaker Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Sherman Drive
- Kirk Avenue, from Willow Bend Drive to Sierra Drive
- Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive
- Purser Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive
- Savage Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive
- Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive
- Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive
- Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive
- Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court
- Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court
- Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive
- Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive
- Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive
The full project is scheduled to be completed around the end of this month, the city says. As usual Public Works reminds its residents to abide by the rules of the road.
Editor's VIdeo: The video above and below are of Killeen's Citizen's Police Academy. A current video will be uploaded in the future.