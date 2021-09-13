City of Killeen releases 3rd COVID-19 PSA, includes councilwoman Nina Cobb

Cobb is a healthcare professional who has been working throughout the pandemic and seen firsthand the toll COVID-19 can take on a family.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen City Councilwoman Nina Cobb was featured in the latest COVID-19 public service announce released by the City of Killeen early Monday.

Mayor Jose Segarra and Killeen City Council members have been encouraging citizens to do their part to keep Killeen safe by getting their COVID-19 shots in a series of videos and fliers over the last month.

The City of Killeen, alongside Segarra, have planned a COVID-19 vaccine campaign to encourage residents to get vaccinated over the next several weeks, according to city officials.

City officials told 6 News, as soon as the city saw cases rising in July, they started working on the campaign.

The campaign began Aug. 13 with the release of the first video in a series of public service announcements (PSAs). Informational fliers were also released the following day to the Bell County Health District, as well as other health professionals. According to an official statement, the city plans on including informational filers in resident water bills.

City officials said residents can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive the vaccine along with information about rides and free childcare.