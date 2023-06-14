City of Killeen survey reveals residents are satisfied with city services

According to the city, 78% of residents have a positive perception of Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen conducted a survey in Spring 2023 that revealed 78% of residents are satisfied and have a positive perception of the city and the quality of life in it.

According to the city, a random sample of households were administered to take the survey conducted by ETC Institute.

The main goal of the survey was to gauge residents satisfaction with city services and to compare the results with other communities.

A total of 529 surveys were completed with a confidence level of 95%.

The City of Killeen was rated higher than the Texas and U.S. averages in nine of the 14 total categories of services. The top areas that residents feel satisfied about are Fire, Ambulance and Trash services.

Areas in which residents rated lower than average were traffic enforcement and crime prevention.

The survey also revealed what areas residents want to see more investment in. Those areas included street maintenance, police services and code enforcement.

The City of Killeen says that these surveys help city officials prioritize budgets and point them in the right direction for improvement.

To view more information, visit here.