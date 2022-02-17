City of Killeen street light ownership, could possibly purchase 4,500 street lights from Oncor

Her son Johnathan Martinez was shot and killed in a poorly lit area in the 3900 block of Old FM Road 440.



"It is constant pain and reminder of losing someone so young. He was gone too soon," said Cruz.



Cruz said the lack of lighting made it harder to get details on her son's murder at the crime scene.



"It definitely helps to deter crime in Killeen. People tend to commit crimes in dark areas compared to areas where there is more light, " said Cruz.



There are 4,539 street lights in the city of Killeen. Mayor Jose Segarra said before the city adds additional street lights, they must own them first.



"If things like that happen then we would be responsible when it comes to the street lights," said Segarra.



The streetlights are owned and managed by Oncor, which charges about $10.31 a month.