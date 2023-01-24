City of Killeen to conduct census on homeless population

The census "will improve our understanding of the needs and circumstances of the people experiencing homelessness in our community," the city said.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is planning to conduct a census of its homeless population on Thursday in hopes to better understand the community's needs.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department is planning to conduct the count, formally known as "Point-In-Time Homeless Count" (PIT). It is an annual, coordinated effort in Texas.

Trained volunteers will survey people who are either staying in emergency shelters and traditional housing, as well as those who are living on the streets, according to a news release. They will then gather information on things like gender, age, ethnicity, veteran status and more.

"This count will provide a “snapshot” of the number of people experiencing homelessness," the city said in the news release. "The PIT Count will improve our understanding of the needs and circumstances of the people experiencing homelessness in our community."

Areas within the city were already identified as possible places where homeless people reside, which will be the main focus of the census, the city said in the release.

Data will then be reported to the Department of Housing and Urban Development and will be made public.

"We will use the results to improve our response to homelessness," the city said.