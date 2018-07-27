KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen will begin pavement restoration work to extend the lives of roads and smooth out driving surfaces July 30.

Work will take place on select streets in segments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Friday.

Properties on affected streets will receive direct notification prior to the beginning of work.

All motorists are advised to be cautious when driving in work areas and plan alternate routes if possible.

Check below to see the roads that are scheduled for maintenance to plan accordingly.

