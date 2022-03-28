City of Killeen to hold surplus auction April 2

The auction will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will hold a surplus auction for items no longer needed or used by officials on April 2, according to a news release.

The auction will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Public viewing will begin at 8 a.m and the live auction will start at 10 a.m.

Items like used vehicles and accessories, computers, office equipment, furniture and miscellaneous items may be auctioned.

According to the city, bidding will be accepted in person during the live auction. All items are sold as is and must be paid for by cash, check or credit card immediately following the auction. All items must be removed auction day.

