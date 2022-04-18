City of Killeen to host 'Document Shred Day' this weekend

The event is happening at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center Parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is only open to Killeen residents.

If you're a Killeen resident who has a bunch of documents and papers you need to shred, the City of Killeen will be hosting a Document Shred Day to the public this weekend.

The event is happening at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is free, but open to Killeen residents only. Proof of residency will be required.

"There are many benefits to shredding documents, including protecting sensitive or private information that contains account or personal details," the city said in a news release Monday. "Citizens are encouraged to destroy items properly in order to protect their customers and businesses, reduce safety hazards, comply with federal privacy laws, improve document security and ensure responsible recycling."

Document shredding will be provided by Heart of Texas Shred.

