City of Killeen to host job fair to fill numerous aquatics positions

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is hosting a seasonal job fair for numerous positions in the aquatics division on Wednesday, May 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Family Recreation Center.

According to the city, more than 30 jobs need to be filled with the majority of them being lifeguard positions.

On-site interviews will be available for aquatics clerks and supervisors, pool cashiers, managers and lifeguards.

Lifeguard certification is required and the pay starts at $14.

