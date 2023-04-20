x
City of Killeen to host job fair to fill numerous aquatics positions

The city says more than 30 jobs need to be filled.
Credit: City of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is hosting a seasonal job fair for numerous positions in the aquatics division on Wednesday, May 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Family Recreation Center. 

According to the city, more than 30 jobs need to be filled with the majority of them being lifeguard positions. 

On-site interviews will be available for aquatics clerks and supervisors, pool cashiers, managers and lifeguards. 

Lifeguard certification is required and the pay starts at $14. 

If you would like to view more information about these positions, visit here. 

