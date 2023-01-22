City of Killeen to provide warming center at Moss Rose Center

Those looking to donate supplies or food, should contact the Moss Rose Center by calling (254)327-1164.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Moss Rose Center will provide a warming center for those in need on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The city says the warming center will be open starting 6 p.m. through Monday at 9 a.m.

Dinner will also be served at the Moss Rose Center 1103 East Avenue E, and the Center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need.

If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close, according to the city.

Those looking to donate supplies or food, should contact the Moss Rose Center by calling (254)327-1164.