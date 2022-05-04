City of Killeen unveils five new firetrucks during 'push-in' ceremony

“With what we task our men and women to do, we need to make sure it’s the safest equipment,” said Fire Chief Jim Kubinski.

KILLEEN, Texas — Military members, city staff and community residents from all around Killeen joined together to unveil five new firetrucks during a 'Push-In' ceremony Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

“We need to make sure these vehicles can service the citizens of Killeen for 10 to 15 years in frontline status and another five years in reserve status,” Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said.

According to the news release, city councilmembers approved funding for these vehicles, then it took 18 months to design, build and deliver the trucks. The cost of the five vehicles was $4.8 million.

The ceremonial “Push-In” by City and Fire officials, as well as community members was held at the end of the event.

The Push-In ceremony dates back to horse-drawn steamer engines. Horses do not walk backwards when they are under a load, so when a new steamer was delivered to a firehouse, the assigned members would have to push it into the firehouse.

There were also push-in ceremonies at Fire Stations #1, #8 and #5 throughout the day.

Fire officials say there is still another month of training and getting tools and equipment mounted on the trucks before they are officially ready to go.

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, City Manager Kent Cagle and III Corps and Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Deputy commander for Sustainment, Steve Carpenter gave remarks at the event.

“The residents of Killeen should be proud, knowing that we have quality equipment being used by top-notch personnel, to bring you the services that the City of Killeen residents and the community deserves,” Mayor Nash-King said.