In its search to fill the chief of police position, the city of Marlin announced it has found five semifinalist candidates.

The position was left vacant after former police chief Nathan Sodek committed suicide while being served a warrant for sexual assault.

City manager and interim police chief Cedric Davis St. said no internal officers were considered for the position because "none met the new higher standards and qualifications authorized by the city council."

According to a city press release, Mayor Carolyn Lofton and city leaders are preparing for a special city council meeting to accept a list of the top-five candidates Davis chose from the 11 total applicants. The meeting will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The semifinalist list includes candidates form Dallas, Houston, Mart and Italy, according to the press release. All candidates are certified master peace officers and their experience in law enforcement ranges from 15-42 years.

City officials plan to schedule interviews with the five semifinalists before inviting the top two candidates for a community forum style interview with Marlin residents.

