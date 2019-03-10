MARLIN, Texas — *Editor's note: The attached video is from a former article published in March regarding Marlin's water.

The city of Marlin's clean drinking water process could be getting a major overhaul soon, thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the Texas Water Development Board.

RELATED: City of Marlin in final stages of receiving $14 million loan to improve water conditions

The grant, worth more than $10.5 million, will provide financial assistance to fix "most of" the city's major clean drinking water process issues, according to Mayor Carolyn Lofton.

The city is projected to start the projects in August of 2020.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: