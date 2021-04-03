City of Marlin to hold winter storm relief workshop, help FEMA applicants

The workshop will take place on March 6 at 11 a.m. at the Marlin High School Auditorium.

MARLIN, Texas — The City of Marlin with Brandy Brown and Associates LLC facilitating will host a Texas Winter Storm Relief Workshop to help the community learn how to get help from FEMA and SBA.

Those interested in the workshop will need to register for the event through the City of Marlin website to attend in person. The workshop will also be live broadcasted on the City of Marlin Facebook page.

The city said Brown will discuss how to complete the FEMA individual application process. She will provide a step-by-step presentation on how to complete the application and submit documentation for assistance.

These general conditions must be met for an applicant to be eligible to receive IHP Assistance:

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. FEMA must be able to verify the applicant's identity.

The applicant’s insurance, or other forms of disaster assistance received, cannot meet their disaster-caused needs. The applicant’s necessary expenses and serious needs are directly caused by a declared disaster.

What you need to know:

SBA disaster loans are the primary source of federal assistance to help pay for disaster repair or replacement costs not fully covered by insurance or other compensation. SBA offers low- interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.

Businesses of all sizes and most private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million for property damage. Small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, nonprofit organizations may also borrow to help meet disaster-caused working capital needs. Business statutory loan limit is $2 million for combined damage and working capital needs.

Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair/replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to repair/replace personal property.

You can register with FEMA on the disaster assistance website. Homeowners and renters should submit their SBA disaster loan application, even if they are not sure if they will need or want a loan, according tot he city. If SBA cannot approve your application, in most cases we refer you to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance (ONA) program for possible additional assistance.