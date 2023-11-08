City of Moody issues Boil Water Notice to all residents

According to the city, it is currently unknown how long this notice will last.

MOODY, Texas — The City of Moody announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the city's water system to issue a Boil Water Notice effective Friday, Aug. 11.

According to the notice, a major water leak break occurred on a water main on Avenue E, compromising the quality of the water.

TCEQ says residents in the area should bring water to a vigorous boil for two minutes prior to consumption or use bottled water in the mean time.

Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could be affected by harmful bacteria in the water if these instructions are not followed.

Once this boil water notice ends, the public water system in Moody will send a notification on the City of Moody website.

To view the entire notice, visit here.