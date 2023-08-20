'Wish there were lifeguards' | City of New Braunfels gets rid of its seasonal lifeguards at Comal River early

The same week the city manager announced the lifeguards will no longer be at the tube chute dam, a 16-year-old boy drowned in the river.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Just days after the city of New Braunfels announced the Comal River was unsafe for its seasonal lifeguards to do their jobs, a 16-year-old boy drowned.

It happened Saturday afternoon near the tube chute dam. The teen was reported missing around 3 p.m. and his body was discovered by swimmers in the water around 5:20 p.m.

Throughout the peak summer tourism season, the city has lifeguards at the tube chute. As of Monday, August 14, lifeguards were no longer working at the river.

According to the city manager the exposed rocks, the water clarity issues, and low water levels made it difficult for lifeguards to perform their duties safely. They were scheduled to work for another three weeks.

Some people visiting the river Sunday expressed concerns after hearing about the drowning and decision regarding lifeguards.

“If they used to have lifeguards before, I don’t understand why they would take them away if they’re going to leave the area open,” Aimee Valencia said.

The city is offering free life jackers to people visiting the river to promote safety.

“Definitely be more cautious, I do feel comfortable swimming but still wish there were lifeguards,” Brissa Valenica said.

KENS 5 did ask the city if they are considering closing off part of the river to people all together. They have yet to respond.