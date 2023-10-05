City of Temple to host 2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

A chance to celebrate Hispanic culture and how it has impacted the Temple community.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announced that it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at the Railroad and Heritage Museum on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., you can visit the museum for free and learn how Hispanic culture and leadership has impacted the Temple community. You will also get to enjoy a Mariachi performance and live dancing that showcases the culture.

Former United States Air Force officer and Director of the Selective Service System Lawrence Guzman Romo will speak at this event, celebrating the legacy that Hispanic leaders left behind.

LULAC Council 4971 President Judy Morales stated, "By honoring Hispanic Heritage, we recognize that our diversity is the cornerstone of our strength. Through the richness of our traditions, the warmth of our culture, and the resilience of our people, we find inspiration to build a brighter future for our community."

