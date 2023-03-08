City of Temple hosts mass hiring event for summer, aquatics and after-school programs

A great opportunity for those looking for employment in the Temple area.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is hosting a mass hiring event to fill spots in the Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The hiring event will be held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, located at 3303 N. 3rd St.

Temple Parks and Recreation will offer seasonal and year-round jobs for its summer, aquatics and after-school programs at this event.

All applicants must bring two-forms of identification and be at least 16 years old.

The department says pay will be determined based on position and level of experience.

For more information, call 254-298-5690 or visit here.