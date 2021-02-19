City of Temple issues boil water notice for those living east of I-35

The notice was issued because of an unexpected water main break.

TEMPLE, Texas — Due to an unexpected water main break, a boil water notice is now in effect for City of Temple water customers east of I-35. Crews with the Public Works department have found the break and are currently working to repair the break.

To make sure that all harmful bacteria is destroyed, you should boil and cool any water used for drinking, cooking and ice making. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. If you don't want to boil water, you can use bottled water or get it from another suitable source.

When you don't need to boil water any more, water system officials will send out an alert that the water is safe to consume.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the City’s Utility Services Department at 254.298.5611.



