City of Temple issues statement on Carmen DeCruz trial verdict

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple and its head officials have issued statements after former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz was found not guilty in Michael Dean's shooting death on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The city offers the Dean family it's condolences and insists that every Temple police officer is held accountable to serve with integrity, honor and dedication.

The city states that even though the criminal trial is over, the civil trial is ongoing and no further comments will be made until its completion.

In addition, body camera footage is not going to be released until all civil suits are done.

The statement from the city states, "Texas Occupations Code Section 1701.660 prohibits the release of body worn camera footage of an incident involving the use of deadly force by a police officer until all criminal matters have been adjudicated."

City of Temple Mayor Tim Davis issued a statement on the verdict as well.

In his statement, Davis states, "This may not be the result that some had hoped for. However, we have witnessed the justice system at work."

Davis goes on to explain how this trial has brought people of diverse backgrounds together to have meaningful discussions and create plans for a better future.

In Temple Chief of Police Shawn Reynolds' statement he emphasizes the importance of the relationship between Temple PD and the community it serves.

Chief Reynolds states, "We are committed to treating each of our citizens equally as we drive hate, discrimination and divisiveness out of our city."

After discussing how the department is looking ahead to continuously making improvements, Reynolds ends his statement by saying, "My thoughts and prayers are with the community members and the Dean family. It's my greatest hope that peace can be found for each of us, but particularly for the family of Michael Dean."