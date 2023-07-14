Temple: Creative kids needed to help finish Market Loop Mural

A chance for creative children to leave their mark on the community.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is asking creative children in the community to come help complete the Market Loop Mural, which is an interactive piece of art that highlights the city's parks.

Kids can submit their entries of art by sending an email to Katherine Loftin at kloftin@templetx.gov or delivering in person at the City of Temple Housing & Community Development at 101 N. Main St.

Upon submission, the city will review and work with other artists during the month of October to figure out how to best incorporate the designs.

All entries must be submitted by Sept. 15.

The city believes this project serves as a great opportunity for kids to express themselves as it states, "We believe that art has the power to inspire and unite communities, and we want to involve our young residents in this creative endeavor. We invite children from Temple and the surrounding areas to let their imaginations soar and draw their perfect day spent at the park."

To view more information on the mural, visit here.