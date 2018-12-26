TEMPLE, Texas — Temple residents will be able to get rid of their unwanted Christmas trees in environmentally-friendly ways this holiday season.

The City of Temple is offering free Christmas tree recycling, including turning the trees into mulch.

Each City of Temple recycling center has signs posted to direct where to drop off live, undecorated trees.

The recycling centers are located at 3015 Bullseye Ln. and 602 Jack Baskin Dr.

Anyone looking to have their tree chipped into mulch can bring the tree to the Baskin Dr. recycling center Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. until noon.

People who opt to chip their trees will be able to take the mulch home for personal use or donate it to city parks.

Residents can also place trees on their front curbs during brush collection days. These trees will be composted with other brush and tree trimmings.

