Warming centers in Temple open as cold, rain rolls in

Two warming centers will be open Sunday night, as temperatures and rain start heading down, according to the City of Temple.

The Salvation Army, located at 419 W. Ave. G will be open starting Sunday night and plans to be open all week. For more information, you can contact (254) 774-9996.

The Impact Church will also be open starting Sunday. Located at 306 E. Adams Ave., the center will be open at 6 p.m. until at least 2 p.m. tomorrow. Contact Impact Church at (254) 493-5422 for more information.