TEMPLE, Texas — The city of Temple released a "sneak peek" of its ongoing downtown restoration project.

The restoration of the historic Professional Building, located at 103 E. Central Ave., was authorized for grant funding in April.

The latest renderings for the project show a rooftop wading poolside lounge.

Professional Building restoration preview

In April, representatives from the developer, VKDM Investment, LLC, said they planned to invest around $3.8 million to create retail space on the ground floor and rooftop deck as well as apartments on the second through sixth floors.

More information about the restoration plans will be available Aug. 22 at the quarterly Downtown Temple Coffee Talk Event. The event will be held at Benny's Ristorante Italiano, and a continental breakfast will be provided.

