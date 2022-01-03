City of Temple seeking artists to finish mural at McLane Children's Medical Center

Volunteers are not required to have professional experience but need to be able to replicate selected designs, per the news release.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is seeking local talent to finish the mural leading to McLane Children’s Medical Center.

“Distraction is one of the best ways to help a child cope with necessary medical care,” said Nancy Glover, City of Temple Director of Housing and Community Development. “The Market Loop Mural will play a key role in providing much-needed distraction for children on their way to the hospital for treatment.”

Volunteers are not required to have professional experience but need to be able to replicate selected designs, per the news release.

Mural designs are available for viewing online .