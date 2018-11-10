TEMPLE — On Tuesday, a pipe in Lions Park broke from a large influx of rain. The leak flooded the area with 130,000 gallons of sewage.

"Our antennas went up immediately when the rainfall came in such heavy sheets. We were prepared to start moving immediately," said Utility Director Damon Boniface.

This is not the first time a leak like this has happened in the area. In spring of 2017, a similar break completely submerged different areas of the park.

Lions Park is closed for cleanup. The process is expected to take the entire weekend.

"We have our large capacity pump down there and we will start pumping it back into the manhole and sending that liquid back to the waste water treatment plant," said Boniface.

City officials are working to replace the pipe in the area with a stronger material to avoid a similar situation in the future.

