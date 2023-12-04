Temple: Azalea Drive improvements set to begin next week, construction to last 10 months

Traffic in the area will be detoured during construction.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple will begin construction on Azalea Drive as part of its numerous mobility projects on Monday, April 24.

This construction is expected to last 10 months and will stretch from South 31 Street to south of the Temple Mall.

This mobility project is supposed to improve road realignment, landscaping and signalization.

The city released a map detailing the project, along with a list of detours to take while construction is in progress.

To view this project and more, visit here.