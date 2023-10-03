City of Waco announces new emergency management coordinator

According to the city, the new coordinator will begin Oct. 8.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco announced that Ryan Dirker was selected to serve as the Emergency Management Coordinator on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

According to the City, Dirker previously served as the Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator for the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management prior to becoming interim coordinator in May 2023.

Dirker will coordinate the five phases of emergency which include preventing, mitigating against, preparing for, responding to and recovering from any hazards in the City of Waco and McLennan County.

Dirker brings more than 12 years of emergency management experience to the table. In his career, Dirker has dealt with disaster management, railroad derailment clean-ups, regional hazard planning, severe weather response and volunteer management.

Officials feel as though Dirker will do well in this position as City Manager Bradley Ford states, "Ryan has shown exceptional leadership during this interim period, and his expertise and ability to coordinate resources and teams for both the City and County has been invaluable."

“We have full confidence that Ryan will continue to excel in this new role and contribute significantly to the safety and well-being of our community,” added Judge Scott Felton.

