City of Waco announces first black woman police chief

Dr. Sheryl Victorian was announced as the next Waco Chief of Police Tuesday. She will begin on March 15.

WACO, Texas — Dr. Sheryl Victorian was announced as the next Waco Chief of Police Tuesday. Waco City Council voted unanimously to confirm her appointment, a release from the city said.

With the recommendation of City Manager Bradley Ford who introduced the discussion, council members remarked on Chief Victorian's tremendous credentials, experience and how excited they are for Chief Victorian to join the Waco Police Department, , the release said.

Victorian earned a doctorate degree in Administration of Justice from Texas Southern University and holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from The University of Houston and a bachelor’s degree in Public Affairs, also from Texas Southern University.

She began her law enforcement career as a police cadet in Houston in 1993. As she rose through the ranks of the department, Victorian served in or supervised virtually every major unit giving her a wide range of experience and expertise including extensive work undercover. Victorian is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and numerous nationally recognized leadership programs. She holds a Texas Master Peace Officer’s license and has received numerous awards and commendations over her career with Houston PD, the release said.

Chief Victorian will start her new position on March 15.