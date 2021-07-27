City of Waco announces plans to revitalize Lions Park

The city, along with other organizations, hope to continue the legacy of the park for future generations.

WACO, Texas — Lions Park is getting a facelift soon, according to the City of Waco, Lions Park Trust Board and many community partners who announced their plans to revitalize the park today.

The team is interested in a larger partnership that will allow for planning, revitalization and a continuation of the venue for the children of Waco, according to a press release.

“We are grateful for our patrons, volunteers, and the entire community’s support of Lions Park over the years and look forward to the next phase in partnership with the City of Waco and other community organizations. The future of Lions Park is bright,” said John Tipton, Past President of the Waco Founder Lion's Club.

LIONS PARK --- The City of Waco, Lions Park Trust Board, and many community partners are pleased to announce the... Posted by City of Waco - Public Information on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

According to City Manager Bradley Ford, the city anticipates committing $2 million toward the park.

Along with revitalization, the team plans to include activities at the nearby BASE facility at the Extraco Events Center to complement the park and enhance visitor and resident experiences.

Lions Park was established in 1952 by the Waco Lions and has since been funded via volunteers and community organizations.

“Lions Park is a unique place for families to gather, and I’m excited we have the opportunity to reimagine this park, so it continues to be the community asset it has been for nearly 70 years," said Dillon Meek, Mayor of Waco.