City of Waco announces police chief finalists

Next, the finalists will meet with the Community Stakeholder panel and then participate in a formal interview with the City Executive team.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco narrowed the search for the next police chief to four highly qualified candidates.

A stakeholder survey was conducted to determine law enforcement priorities for both the new chief and the police department as a whole with the value and importance of community engagement in hiring a new police chief in mind, according to the City of Waco.

The survey was a public survey that was accessible online and at all Waco Public Libraries. A Community Stakeholder Panel was also appointed by City leadership to provide input in the creation of the position profile and will be engaged again to meet with and provide feedback on the finalists for police chief, according to the City.

The City selected SGR to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, that specializes in recruiting, assessing and developing innovative, collaborative and authentic leaders for local governments.

SGR and the City of Waco’s recruitment and vetting process produced an incredibly strong field of candidates. Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said he is pleased by the strength of the four final candidates that were selected from 43 applications from candidates in 17 states, according to the City.

The next steps in the process will be for the finalists to meet with the Community Stakeholder panel and then participate in a formal interview with the City Executive team. These meetings and interviews will take place during the last two weeks of January.

Police Chief Finalists:

Jaime Ayala

Ayala has 31 years of service with the Arlington Police Department, including serving as assistant chief since 2011. He has a Master of Science degree in Communication Studies from Texas Christian University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is a graduate of both the FBI National Academy and FBI National Executive Institute.

Joe Chacon

Since September 2016, Chacon has been assistant chief of the Austin Police Department. His tenure with APD started in 1998. He has a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree from Midwestern State University.

Chris Jones

Jones has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and graduated from the FBI National Academy. Since February 2020, he has been assistant sheriff with the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department. Prior to that time, he had served as deputy chief since 2016. He began his career with the LVMPD in 1993.

Sheryl Victorian

Victorian is assistant chief of the Houston Police Department, serving in that role since October 2017. She began her career with the HPD in 1993. She has a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Administration of Justice, a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in Public Affairs, all from Texas Southern University. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.