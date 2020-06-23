City of Waco announces police chief finalists

The City received 91 applications from candidates in 30 states and two countries.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has narrowed the search for the next Police Chief to five qualified candidates. The City received 91 applications from candidates in 30 states and two countries.

Community members and leaders were asked to complete a survey to determine law enforcement priorities for the new chief and the police department as a whole.

SGR, an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, that specializes in recruiting, assessing and developing leaders for local governments, assisted in the search for a new police chief, according to the City of Waco.

All five final candidates are listed below:

Albert (Stan) Standridge

Standridge has 25 years of experience with the Abilene Police Department and currently serves as Chief. He spent a decade on the SWAT Team, served in Internal Affairs, and he continues to teach on several topics including ethics, leadership, and active shooter. Prior to his law enforcement career, Standridge served in the United States Air Force as a Security Specialist, serving two years overseas and two years at Dyess Air Force Base.

Standridge has been a certified adjunct instructor with Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), which is the national model used by law enforcement in response to active threats, since 2004. He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Sam Houston State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Art and Science from Midwestern State University.

Jason Lando

Lando has 21 years of experience with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and is currently serving his sixth year as Commander. He previously worked assignments in patrol, undercover narcotics, SWAT, and as a crisis negotiator.

Lando and several colleagues established the Police Bureau’s Procedural Justice Unit. His team designed and implemented training in procedural justice, de-escalation, and implicit bias, and trained 1,000 police officers over three years. The team now offers implicit bias training to community members and local organizations.

Lando holds a Master’s degree in Legal Studies from the California University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor’s degree in Emergency Medicine Management from the University of Pittsburgh.

Marcus Dudley

Dudley has more than 23 years of experience in law enforcement and currently serves as the Internal Affairs Bureau Commander for the City of Aurora, Colorado Police Department. He previously served as the Investigations Bureau Commander. Dudley also served in the United States Army Reserves for eight years and was deployed to the combat zone during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was awarded a combat patch, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Southwest Asia Service Medal.

Dudley holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics with a concentration in management and finance from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.

Patrick Gallagher

Gallagher has 30 years of experience with the Virginia Beach Police Department, where he serves as Deputy Chief. He began his law enforcement career in 1983 after joining the U.S. Army’s Military Police Corps. His military assignments included the 218th MP Company, Augsburg Germany and the 555th MP Company at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Gallagher is the co-chair of the Virginia Beach Inclusion and Diversity Council and is a lead instructor for the City’s mandatory Inclusion and Diversity training. He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, both from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

Richard Bash

Bash has 31 years of experience with the Columbus Division of Police and currently serves as Deputy Chief. He has served as Deputy Chief of Homeland Security, Patrol, Investigative, and now the Public Accountability subdivision. Before being promoted to his current rank, Richard held assignments as a School Resource Officer, Mounted Officer, Covert and Investigative Officer, and commanded units including the Community Liaison Officers and the Crime Lab.

Bash holds a Master’s degree in Management from Mt. Vernon Nazarene University and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Ohio Dominican University.