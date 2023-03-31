City of Waco hosts celebration for reopening of Suspension Bridge

This two-day event will feature live music, an aerial show and more!

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is inviting the public to celebrate the reopening of the Waco Suspension Bridge from Friday, April 21 through Saturday, April 22.

A two-day celebration will be held at Indian Spring Park along the Brazos River. On Friday night attendees can enjoy music from Asleep at the Wheel, Jackie Venson and Mariachi Azteca Waco.

In addition to the live music, visitors will also be able to witness an aerial show made up of 150 drones, creating amazing displays over the Brazos River.

On Saturday, event organizers will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a symbolic longhorn cattle drive across the bridge.

The Waco Suspension Bridge was constructed back in 1870 and serves as a historical landmark in the City of Waco. The bridge has been under a $14 million renovation project over the past couple of years.

Improvements to the bridge include new support systems, cables, decking and preservation measures.

