WACO, Texas — The City of Waco closed certain facilities to the public beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, and at least through midnight March 29. The following City facilities will be closed to the public:

City of Waco Public Libraries

Cameron Park Zoo

City of Waco Community Centers

City of Waco Senior Centers

Waco Convention Center & Visitors’ Bureau

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame

The City of Waco said city operations will continue as normal and increased cleaning schedules will be implemented at the city facilities that remain open.

The Mayor and the Waco McLennan County Public Health District strongly recommended canceling, rescheduling, or not attending events with more than 250 people and they urged organizations that serve high-risk populations to cancel gatherings of more than 10 people. They also urged people to not attend non-essential gatherings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

