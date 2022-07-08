City of Waco to issue watering restrictions next week

Restrictions start on Wednesday, July 13. If you violate the restrictions, you can be fined up to $2,000.

WACO, Texas — Waco residents will have to limit watering their lawns to twice a week thanks to the new watering restrictions the city plans to impose starting next week.

According to the City of Waco, Lake Waco's water levels are low due to extreme drought in the area, as shown on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

As a result, the city will be imposing Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan starting Wednesday, July 13.

Beginning that day, Waco residents must follow a strict watering schedule:

Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesdays and Saturdays

Even-numbered addresses: Wednesdays and Sundays

Non-residential, like businesses: Mondays and Fridays

No one is allowed to water their lawns between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Runoff water cannot extend past 10 feet of your property

In a news release, the city said its goal is to reduce water use by over 30%. If you are violating the restrictions, you can face up to a $2,000 fine.

"Lake Waco is a regional water source for our area, making it vital to protect the supply in the future," said City Manager Ford.