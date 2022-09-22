City of Waco hoping to help residents save money on electric bills with Texas Power Switch

The company offers competitive electricity rates and promises big savings.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is hoping it can help residents save money when it comes to their electric bills by partnering with Texas Power Switch (TPS), a company that sells electricity rates in the state.

Earlier this week, the city posted on its Instagram page that they would be partnering with TPS with sign up instructions and information.

Thousands of people have already signed up and TPS is hopeful that more people will continue to follow suit.

"We offer this service at no cost to the city," Community Engagement Director Fred Wu said. "It's kind of a gray area where a lot of cities think they don't have a voice, or something to say in terms of the deregulated energy market."

Wu says while consumers have the option to look into options like TPS, they may not be as familiar with energy rates. TPS helps cities and consumers get the best rates possible.

"People are experiencing that rates are going up across the market," Wu said. "That's not something that Texas Power Switch can prevent. But what we are always able to do and demonstrate is that by going out as a group, we're able to get a more favorable rate on behalf of consumers, rather than them having to go out and get their own 24 or 36 month plan for electricity."

Texas Power Switch has already helped Wacoans switch electric providers and will be accepting registrations until Oct. 26. Registration is free. The absolute latest to decide to switch is Feb. 3 next year.