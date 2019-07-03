AXTELL, Texas — The city of Waco proposed to put a new landfill next to the TK Cemetery, which is one of the largest in McLennan County, and residents said they're furious.

KCEN Channel 6 reporter Andrew Moore read the city's proposal to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to find out exactly where the landfill would go.

City of Waco Landfill, Parts I-II General Application Requirement (Admin Complete 09-14-18) | Municipal Solid Waste | Clean Water Act On behalf of the City of Waco, SCS Engineers has prepared the following response to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's (TCEQ's) August 22, 2018 Administrative Notice-of- Deficiency (NOD) #1 letter, related to a permit application for the proposed City of Waco Landfill, TCEQ Permit No. MSW-2400.

To do this, Moore took the included diagrams from the TCEQ proposal and laid it over a map of the area.

According to Moore and several residents, the landfill's west disposal area would literally be right next to the cemetery.

Andrew Moore

McLennan County resident Lacy Hollingsworth said she knows people who plan to be buried here, so putting a landfill there would be inappropriate.

"This is where they are planning to have their final resting place and it is disturbing to think that you will be buried just feet away from where the city of Waco buries their trash," she said.

Holze also said the city later bought 700 acres of land adjacent to the 500 acres seen on the map.

However, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said the city is restricted in how it can use the land, because it is located in other counties.

“We don’t have any present plans to permit any additional land for landfill space," Deaver said. "We plan to use it as a buffer, essentially green space. As it stands now, both Limestone County and Hill County have passed ordinances to prohibit us from using that space.”

The diagrams Moore analyzed were the only ones sent to TCEQ for approval, so until a different diagram appears, it appears the trash will go right next door to the cemetery.

Moore asked mayor Deaver if there are any other options on the table for the city's new landfill site.

“We have not applied for a permit on the Highway 84 site, and we have applied to the TK Parkway site,” Deaver said.

Moore then asked him if it's close to the cemetery.

“Personally, I think that’s a little too close, and I think we need to work on that," Deaver said. "I think that will be part of what we work with when we talk with the community.”

It's still not clear whether the city will move the proposed landfill location or create a wall around the site.

The group Save Axtell Families and Environment is hosting the Fight the Landfill Fundraiser on March 23 at Elk Hall.

An earlier video of this story that aired on KCEN Channel 6 said Waco could move sites because of the purchase of 700 acres of land. Mayor Deaver clarified that for us: Both Limestone County and Hill County passed ordinances to prohibit Waco from using that space.

RELATED: Limestone County Commissioners approves resolution to oppose Waco landfill

RELATED: City of Waco asks for $30,000 to fulfill open records request about landfill