City of Waco approves grant money to East side small businesses

Donna Nickerson, owner of Da' Shack, hopes to take advantage of the opportunity.

WACO, Texas — Donna Nickerson has had a green thumb since she was three years old.

Her mother taught her everything she knows, and the love for gardening turned into Da' Shack Farmers Market in East Waco in 2017.

Nickerson built a community that loves and appreciates her work. The plant community in Waco quickly took a liking to the work she does. From Houston Street, you might not expect the sight you see behind the small shack with the sign out front.

In the back, three backyards and a greenhouse filled with fruit trees, plants with vegetables, anything you can think of, Nickerson's probably growing it.

"Five years ago when we first started in 2017. East Waco didn't have a lot of resources. As far as you know, food resources. This was considered a food desert," Nickerson said.

Now, her business has the opportunity to grow even more.

The City of Waco is offering grant money to small businesses on the east side. It's a part of their effort to revitalize that part of the city.

The city has $80,000 up for grabs, and the deadline to apply is Sept. 19, so there is still time for any small businesses who are looking to see if they qualify.

Nickerson's Da' Shack is open for season from March to June, but one of the things she wants to do if she receives grant money is open up year round, an even host gardening classes for the community.

"I would like to expand it I would like to bring new things more plants offer more education, resources, you know, expand it more when we can provide more to the community," Nickerson said.

She says that this grant money is a huge opportunity for all of East Waco, to improve the area and help the businesses sustain.

"Everybody's situation is different," Nickerson, who went to high school in Waco said. "So yes, absolutely. The business owners on the east side of Waco, we need this help. We need the support in order to sustain our businesses in order to grow and offer to this side of the community."