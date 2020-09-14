City of Waco providing rental assistance to residents struggling due to Covid-19

The City of Waco can provide up to $2,400 for up to three months through the federal CARES Act, so families can pay their rent.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is providing short-term emergency rental assistance to families or individuals who're struggling financially due to the loss of a job or reduced hours as a result of Covid-19.

Raynesha Hudnell, the housing and code enforcement director said the City of Waco has about $350,000 for this program.

"There are other things that families need to focus on, and a place to live is not one that we would like them to be focusing on. So, I think this program is very beneficial because it does catch those individuals up on their rent,” Hudnell said.

The City of Waco can provide up to $2,400 for up to three months through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, so families can pay their rent.

"As long as you can explain a financial hardship, we'll be able to assist you. However, this is an income-based program, so you have to make 80% below the medium income and it depends on your family composition,” Hudnell said.

For families who don't have internet access, they have representatives to help you in person at, Waco City Hall, The Dewey Recreation Center, East Waco Library, and the South Waco Rec Center.

"I do understand some people who do not want to express that need. However, that's what we're here for, we're here to help you,” Hudnell said.

So far about 150 people have applied and there is no deadline.

To apply online for the Rental & Mortgage Assistance Program, click here.