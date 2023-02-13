City of Waco receives over $5 million for multiple projects in McLennan County

A press conference was held to celebrate the reception of federal funds.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco announced that it has received $5.76 million in federal funding for three projects around McLennan County at a press conference on Monday, Feb. 13.

On Monday morning at 10 a.m., City of Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, Congressman Pete Sessions and Judge Scott Felton joined together at the steps of Waco City Hall to share the details of the funding.

When broken down, the Bull Hide Regional Reclamation Plant community project will receive $3 million, the Lake Waco Embankment Study will get $1 million and lastly, the Speegleville Road Bridge at Middle Bosque River project will get $1.76 million allocated to it.

The city's head officials feel confident that this federal funding will positively impact the future of McLennan County and the community inside of it.

Mayor Meek stated, "These are real dollars being brought back to our community, real dollars that are supporting critical infrastructure needs in our community that are going to insure that we grow and we grow smartly and we grow with the infrastructure we need."

