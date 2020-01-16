WACO, Texas — The city of Waco wants to hear from the community ahead of a new park development project.

The city's parks and recreation department is working on new projects and one of the focuses over the past few years has been to improve parks across the city.

Their newest project is Trailblazer Park near Highway 84. It's part of the city's 'It Starts With Parks' master plan that began in 2017.

The 13-acre park connects to Cotton Belt Trail and the new development will connect it to neighborhoods popping up along the Hwy 84 corridor.

The total cost of development is $452,000. They've begun the design phase, which costs $52,000. The other $400,000 will be used to add a new playground and a pavilion that can be rented for events.

This isn't the only project the department is working on. They are analyzing their entire park system to determine which areas they need to tackle next.

Their main focus is on health and safety by making sure all parks have plenty of lighting, water fountains, and workout equipment.

They are hosting a public meeting to get comments and concerns from the community. The meeting will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco.

