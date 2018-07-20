The city of Waco is asking residents in the China Spring area to be mindful of their water usage.

Officials said the extreme heat has caused a drastic spike in water demand, especially in the China Spring area and North River Crossing.

Residents are advised to take conservation steps like watering during the cooler hours of the day to limit evaporation and setting timers for sprinkler.

Curbing wasteful usage like this now could help avoid potential mandatory water restrictions in the future. For more information on ways to conserve water, visit waterwaco.com.

