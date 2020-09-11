City of Waco to honor Veterans Day virtually

Because the 97th Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Waco was canceled, a replay of the recording of the 2019 parade will be available on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

WACO, Texas — Because the 97th Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Waco was canceled, the City of Waco will replay the recording of the 2019 Parade on November 11 at 11 a.m., the traditional starting time of all previous parades.

The community is encouraged to take time and tune in to the replay to celebrate and remember the actions of so many Wacoans who have fought, and many have died in defending our freedom, according to the City of Waco.

The replay can be seen on WCCC-TV, available on Grande Ch 810 or Spectrum Ch 10, or on the Cty of Waco Live Stream website.

To continue the Veterans Day remembrance, the City of Waco will air 18 documentaries that WCCC.TV staff has produced through the years where Veterans, many of who have since passed away, tell their heart-wrenching personal stories of their service to our Nation, according to the City of Waco.

The following is a list of the documentaries and air times on November 11:

8:00am PEARL HARBOR: Frank Curre’s Story

8:30am Doris Miller – as told by Robert Gamboa

9:30am World War II Pilot Bill Skinner

10:00am Generally Speaking – General Kenneth Robinson

10:30am Nurses in WWII – Martha Moyer

1:00pm Allen Smith – Doing the Necessary

1:30pm The Silent Fliers – Charles Turner

2:00pm The History of the W.A.S.P. – as told by Nancy Parrish

2:30pm Chuck Frost – Korean War Pilot

3:00pm Paul Marable – World War II Prisoner of War

4:30pm PEARL HARBOR: Frank Curre’s Story

5:00pm Nurses in WWII – Martha Moyer

5:30pm Control Tower Operator – Wade Armstrong

6:00pm Henry Gonzales: Vietnam to Young Marines

6:30pm Morris Barker – Prisoner of War

7:00pm Korea: The Forgotten War – Tom Beard

7:30pm Attack at Pearl Harbor – Richard Cunningham

8:00pm Camp MacArthur: Fields of Valor

8:30pm Samuel Bessire, Jr. – World War II Prisoner of War

All of these documentaries can be viewed on demand (VOD) by going to the City of Waco website.