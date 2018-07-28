WACO, TX — The Waco city council will vote Tuesday on a potential alternative location in Axtell, Texas, for a new landfill after the site it already owns was met with opposition from community members.

The original site considered, near the intersection of Hwy 84 and Old Lorena Rd., is adjacent to the current Waco Landfill. This location is near residential homes, and opponents say it could potentially jeopardize drinking water.

Items on the Waco City Council's special meeting agenda for July 31 include considering the purchase of a 502 acre tract of land near the intersection of Hwy 31 and T.K. Pkwy as well as considering filing a permit application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a municipal solid waste facility at the same location.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver confirmed an under contract property listing for a 502 acre ranch at 4730 T.K Pkwy in Axtell, Texas, for $1.8M is the location under consideration.

Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill Dr. Brad Holland said he's glad the city has listened to their concerns and is pleased with the proposed site.

"We are extremely pleased with the news today that the city has listened and is pursuing an alternative to the Hwy 84 landfill location," Holland said. "The Hwy 84 landfill site threatened thousands of homes, our water supply, our schools and airport. It appears at this early stage that the City of Waco has found a new remote location that solves all of these issues."

© 2018 KCEN